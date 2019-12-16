Train worker killed in West Virginia derailment

Breaking News
WASHINGTON, WV (AP) — A sheriff’s office in West Virginia says an employee for a freight transportation line was killed when a train went off the rails near a chemical plant.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the CSX train derailed near the Chemours chemical plant in Washington, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The agency didn’t immediately identify the employee or give additional details on the crash.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. CSX, the National Transportation Safety Board and other federal agencies are investigating.

