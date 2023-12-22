(WTRF) Travis Kelce, who is the boyfriend of Taylor Swift, said he wanted to play basketball at West Virginia.

In a recent episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce discussed that Travis wanted to play basketball at West Virginia University for Bob Huggins.

“”West Virginia is where I wanted to play basketball. I wanted to play for Coach Bob Huggins. The legendary Huggy, Huggy Bear. The Cincinnati Bearcat legend. He had just moved there from Kansas State. He kind of honored a few of the scholarships they had already given out. It was kind of up in the air. I’m not even sure if I would have went there if I would have had a full scholarship. Either way, I fell in love with how Coach Huggins ran his program and knew he was kind of a coach that I would respect and want to play for.”

Travis continued, “I went to dad and I was like, man, I really want to play basketball at West Virginia under Huggs. And he was like, ‘You’re a man of your ——- word. You don’t go back on your word. You already committed. Don’t be like these other guys.’ Now look at everybody in college football. I appreciate my dad for keeping me honest about my word.”

Kelce is who is from Westlake Ohio decided to go to Cincinnati and played football there from 2008-2012.