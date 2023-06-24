BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Every day is a ‘newt’ day and it certainly was at the Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday.

Dozens of vendors showed off scales of fish, reptiles, spiders and much more which certainly left folks feeling a bit bugged out! Some of the vendors and breeders arrived from throughout the eastern United States!

Tickets were just ten dollars at the door and the kiddos got to check out all of the creepy crawlies and fun for free!

“I think it gets people out of their comfort zone, especially with snakes because a lot of people are scared of snakes. And then you meet breeders like me and I’ll explain stuff and let you handle some of the snakes, teach you why you shouldn’t necessarily be scared of some snakes instead of others,” remarks Charles Rine, a breeder at the expo.

In addition to the animals themselves, there were books, feeders, supplies, artwork and a whole lot more.