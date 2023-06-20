CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former Monongalia County Deputy Sheriff who was charged federally last year with depriving a man of his civil rights will have his jury trial in Wheeling rather than Clarksburg.

According to a document filed in the United States District Court earlier this month, Lance Kuretza’s jury trial will be held in Wheeling because the Clarksburg Federal Courthouse will be closing for a period of at least 30 days for an asbestos abatement project.

Kuretza was arrested last August on the federal charges, which the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said stem from a 2018 incident in which Kuretza allegedly punched and elbowed a man in the face, handcuffed him, then pepper sprayed and struck him.

The DOJ further claims that the man sustained bodily injuries as a result of Kuretza’s alleged actions and that Kuretza falsified his use of force report by saying that he used the pepper spray before the man was handcuffed.

The indictment against Kuretza accused him of willfully depriving the man of his Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable seizures.

Kuretza is set to be in court next for a pretrial conference on Thursday, June 22 in Clarksburg at 12:15 p.m.

His trial, according to court documents, is scheduled to start with jury selection on July 10 at 9:30 a.m. in Wheeling, and the trial will follow immediately afterward; it is expected to last for eight days.

During selection, potential jurors will have to answer a questionnaire in an effort to “[identify] jurors with views so extreme that they could be readily excused for cause.” The practice, according to court documents, is often used in cases involving police officers “to ensure unbiased juries.”