MARTINSBURG, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia State Trooper is on the path to recovery after being in critical condition from an officer-involved shooting.

On December 17, 2023 Troopers A. A. Bean and C. D. Spessert of the Martinsburg detachment of the West Virginia State Police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant when they were met with gunfire. A total of 5 bullets were fired at the Troopers, four of which hit Trooper Bean; one in the left shoulder, two in his left leg and the chest which thankfully was covered by a ballistic vest.

Trooper Bean’s condition was critical and due to his injuries suffered a left leg amputation. Trooper Bean is reportedly doing well and pushing to complete recovery.

An investigation into the shooting is still underway.