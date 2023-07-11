GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Both the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries are giving out big jackpots to their lucky winners.

Powerball’s estimated jackpot is $725,000,000 and the Mega Millions is estimated at 500,000,000.

Monroe County resident Austin Gunter, says if he won, he would use the winnings to bring back a military remembrance program called Greenlight Gunter being a veteran himself, this program holds a special place in his heart.

“I would restart my greenlight program for military remembrance, is what I would do actually. And actually do a big funding for it, try to get me a warehouse, and set up places just like this randomly and give them out free for people.”

Who knows, maybe you will be the lucky winner of these jackpots, if you decide to snag yourself a ticket.