CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Agriculture announced the recipients of the 2023 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Awards, two of which are from Southern West Virginia.

According to information from the WVDA, the awards ceremony will be at the State Fair of West Virginia on Sunday, August 13, 2023. As far as southern WV women being involved, both Rachel Taylor of Pocahontas County and Chirsty L. Jones of Raleigh County are set to receive awards from this ceremony.

Taylor became the owner of Frostmore Farms in 2009, where she and her husband Adam would develop a maple syrup business in 2013. As the years progressed, the business developed into one of WV’s most successful in the state.

Jones, having a long background in agriculture since she was young, got a job with the USDA-Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service. After 32 years, she still holds that position.