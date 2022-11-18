GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income.

To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of income that goes to rent.

In Beckley, 49% of people pay more than 35% of their income to rent making Beckley the 35th most expensive city to rent in relative to income. In Morgantown, 48% pay more than 35% ranking them at 43rd most expensive and in Wheeling 21% pay 15% or less making them the 23rd most affordable city to live in.

Nationally, more than two in five people spend more than 35% of their income on rent. To see the full report visit My Elisting’s website.