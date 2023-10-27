CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson encouraged West Virginians to participate in Drug Take Back Day.

For those who want to get rid of unneeded, old, or unwanted medications, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Drug Take Back Day allows people do anonymously dispose of medications so that they are not misused and do not become a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and death. Prescription drugs being used for non-medical reasons ranks second behind marijuana for the most common form of drug abuse in the United States.

There will be over 60 collection sites in West Virginia, and other information and a location finder can be found here.

Prescription drug abuse continues to exact a terrible toll on West Virginia. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a simple, proven way to protect loved ones and our communities. Will Thompson | United States Attorney

Capsules, tablets, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be collected by the DEA and its partners, while liquid products like cough syrup- need to stay sealed in the original containers, with a sealed cap to prevent leaks. Syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted at collection sites.