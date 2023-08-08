SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Citizens of Summersville may soon be seeing a rise in tourism and traffic in their area. Governor Jim Justice announced that he would be signing a bill to open a state park at Summersville Lake.

The lake was constructed between 1960 and 1966 by the United States Army Corps of Engineers to help control flooding. Governor Jim Justice announced on August 6th, 2023 that he would be progressing the bill to the West Virginia Legislature.

Summersville Lake has always been popular with tourists in and out of state.

“All this news Summersville state park is going to be wonderful for the area, and quite frankly if I’m being honest all of Nicholas County,” said Tracy McCoy, Executive Director of Summersville Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The public is on the fence about the decision, however. There is concern about higher taxes and even worries about the potential uptick in traffic for the area.

Another common misconception since the announcement is just how much space the new park will take up. Many believe that the entirety of Summersville Lake would be turned into a state park.

“There are 177 acres that are privately owned that will be turned into the new state park,” said McCoy.

Summersville Lake State Park will be symbolic of the recent growth in West Virginia’s tourism industry. McCoy adds that change can be scary and confusing at first, but in the long run the addition will bring in more revenue to the city of Summersville.