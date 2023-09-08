UPDATE: (4:20 p.m. Sept. 8, 2023) – Logan County Schools has released a statement as the community comes together to mourn after a student was hit and killed by a vehicle on his way to the bus stop this morning.

The message was posted to the Logan County School’s Facebook page on behalf of LCS Superintendent Jeff Huffman. The statement reads in part:

Today is a sad day for our entire community as we learned of the tragic loss of one of our students who was involved in a fatal accident earlier this morning. There is no greater tragedy than the death of a young person, and we offer our sincere condolences and continued support to the families and friends of those impacted by this devastating loss. Logan County Schools/LCS Superintendent Jeff Huffman.

LCS says counselors have been at Logan Middle School throughout the day to provide support for students and staff. School district officials say the counseling services will remain in place as long as they are needed.

The district says any students and staff who need to speak with someone over the course of the weekend can call 304-687-6027, which will be staffed with counselor support during then next two days.

“Again, our administration wishes to convey our wholehearted condolences to all those affected by this sudden loss,” Logan County Schools said in the post.

UPDATE: (10:45 a.m. Sept. 8, 2023) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirms a boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle while on the way to his bus stop this morning.

The Department says it happened around 6:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in the area of West Logan. When deputies arrived on scene, officers found the boy dead in the road. A witness says the boy was on the roadway on the way to his bus stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was turning onto 11th Street from Route 10 and hit the boy. The department says the driver claims they were unable to see the boy in the roadway.

The boy was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead upon arrival. The driver was transported to Boone Memorial Hospital.

This accident is still under investigation.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s office tells 13 News a child was struck while waiting for a school bus in the Logan area this morning.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene. We are working to learn more information and have a crew on the way.

We will continue to post updates as more information becomes available.