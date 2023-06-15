UPDATE (10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14): Officials on the scene of a situation that included swat teams and armored vehicles at a home in Palestine tell 13 News that the Wirt County Sheriff’s Department will be releasing information Thursday morning.

UPDATE (8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14): Officials on scene tell WOWK 13 News the area around the house is secure at this time. Law enforcement officials escorted firefighters up to the home to put out the flames from the fire.

Our crew on scene tells us they can still see smoke coming from the area of the home, which has been destroyed by the fire.

As of 7 p.m. there was still a search for the home owner.

No further details regarding the “active investigation” are being confirmed at this time.

Agencies from Wirt, Jackson, Ritchie, Kanawha and Wood counties as well as West Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshals have responded to the scene.

Neighbors are telling WOWK 13 News that this is unusual for this area, however, there was also a situation Tuesday night at the same home where there is currently an ongoing “active investigation.” There is no further information on the situation from Tuesday at this time.

Photo Credit: 13 News Reporter Rachel Pellegrino

UPDATE (5:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14): Our WOWK 13 News crew heard alarm sirens going off in Wirt County. Dispatchers tell us the siren is not related to the “active investigation.”

UPDATE (4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 News that they are sending a SWAT Team and an armored vehicle to Wirt County. The West Virginia State Police says there is an “active investigation” going on in the area.

Armored vehicles from Ritchie and Wood counties are also on the scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Ripley Police Department are headed to the scene as well, according to Jackson County dispatchers.

WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Wirt County, West Virginia.

According to Wirt County 911 dispatchers, the fire is located on the 4100 block of Enterprise Road in Palestine, West Virginia. Multiple agencies are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene.