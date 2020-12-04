UPDATE: Suspect killed in Wayne County standoff

UPDATE 12:55 p.m. Dec. 4: West Virginia State Police say the suspect in a Wayne County standoff has died.

West Virginia State Police on the scene have identified the suspect as Randy Ward, 34, of Wayne County.

Wayne County dispatchers say WVSP, Wayne County Deputies, and Kenova Police all responded to the scene.

According to the WVSP, law enforcement responded to a call of a domestic incident in the White’s Creek area Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. They say the authorities were met by a suspect who brandished and fired an AR-15 at them.

WVSP says law enforcement officers were forced to use lethal force. The investigation is ongoing.

Police confirm: suspect is deceased. Officers opened fire after the suspect fired on them. More details tonight. — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) December 4, 2020

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently involved in a standoff with an armed man in a camper.

The standoff is located on White’s Creek Road about a mile from Route 52 in Wayne County. The road is currently blocked at the scene.

Police standoff in Wayne County. The standoff is located on White Creek Road about a mile from Route 52. Dec. 4, 2020. (Photo Credit: WOWK Photojournalist Christopher Holtzapfel)

The armed man allegedly refuses to come out of the camper and comply with authorities.

The dispatch call came in around 8 a.m. this morning. Wayne County dispatch reports WV State Police, Wayne County Deputies, and Kenova Police are all on the scene.