CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the first time in almost 50 years, the Christmas Tree at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. will be from West Virginia.

According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice, the 63-foot-tall Norway Spruce from the Monongahela National Forest will be sent to Washington on Nov. 7. The tree was chopped down on Wednesday by Charleston’s own Arden Cogar Jr. and Ron Polgar, of Elkins.

There will be a night of festivities at the West Virginia State Capitol around the tree being sent off on that day at 5 p.m. There will be free ice skating, light displays, hot cocoa, and s’mores, according to Gov. Justice’s office, as well as vendors from across West Virginia, cookie decorating, a station to send letters to Santa, giveaways and more.

The governor’s office said the tree will be led in by marching bands from Cabell Midland, Capitol, George Washington, Nitro, Poca and Saint Albans High Schools.

If you aren’t in Charleston, Gov. Jim Justice said there will be other stops along the way to Washington.

Once it is on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the Architect of the Capitol will decorate the Norway Spruce with West Virginian-made ornaments and tree skirts.

This isn’t the first time a tree from West Virginia has brought Christmas cheer to the nation’s Capitol. The first time was in 1976, the governor’s office said in a press release, with this time being the third.