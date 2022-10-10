CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Earth Grown Vegan product is being recalled over possible E. coli contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recall notice, symptoms of E. coli infection can include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

The brand’s parent company, Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, is voluntarily recalling Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel that was sold at Aldis in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Earth Grown Vegan Traditional and Garlic and Herb Falafel that is being recalled. Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

According to the FDA, there have been 20 reported cases in six states: Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin; five people have been hospitalized, and as of Friday, Oct. 7, no deaths were reported.

The products included in the recall have the following lot numbers, which can be found near the “Best if used by” date on the box: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, and 1812.

Anyone who bought the impacted products from Aldi after June 24, 2021, is asked to return them for a full refund. They can call the company with questions at 1-201-439-1036, Ext. 26 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern Time.