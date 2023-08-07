FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– With the State Fair of West Virginia coming closer and closer, many vendors are setting up, and preparing for the upcoming festivities.

As the setup for the State Fair of West Virginia commences, rides, attractions, and vendors are getting ready too. From cinnamon rolls to turkey legs, vendors of all kinds are setting up shop at the convenience of State Fair visitors.

Raymond Naeyaert, Co-Owner of Cinnamon Rolls food truck, said he’s excited for the State Fair each year.

“We love it. I mean, this is probably our biggest and favorite event of the year. We get to see a lot of our friends, of course we love the town of Lewisburg. We’ve been coming here a long time and the people are great. They have great activities here at the Fair. So yeah, we love it.” Raymond Naeyaert, Co-Owner of Cinnamon Rolls

As preparations for the State Fair of West Virginia continue, both visitors and attendees are excited.