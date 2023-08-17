FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – A living legend has worked the front gates of the State Fair of West Virginia for nearly ten years.

A Vietnam veteran named George Jackson was always one of the first friendly faces you would see when entering the fairgrounds. The veteran said he originally took up the job to occupy his time, but that time is about up.

Jackson has many fans that regularly see him every fair season, but this will be his last year working the State Fair of West Virginia.

“I have quite a few people come see me,” said Jackson. “I’ve been doing this so long they come in and see me.”

Jackson recently celebrated his eightieth birthday. He camped out in a tent every year for the entire fair season, and his fellow workers told 59News he is a delight to work with.