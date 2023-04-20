GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Agriculture announced the Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Grant program.

According to the WVDA, this grant is designed to provide funding for organizations within the state who work with or support first responders, veterans, active military, and their spouses with an agriculture capacity. The grant is also intended to promote agricultural industries, products, and marketing opportunities in the state.

Our active duty and retired veterans, as well as emergency response personnel already have a proven work ethic. They are the perfect group to help grow West Virginia’s food economy… We need to provide support to those organizations who seek to help our Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture members. Kent Leonhardt, Commissioner of Agriculture

You can find applications at wv.gov.