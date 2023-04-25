MOUNT LOOKOUT, WV (WVNS) — The victim in a tragic, fatal house fire in Nicholas County has been identified.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, a fire started in a home on Dietz Road in Mount Lookout, WV. Firefighters were dispatched to the home where they found the body of a 79 year old woman who had perished in the house fire. The name of the woman has not been released at this time.

Investigators with the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office were called in and found that, due to the damage sustained to the home during the fire, the cause of the fire could not be determined. There were smoke detectors in the home, it is unknown whether they were activated.

The victim has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy.