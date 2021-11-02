VIDEO: Plane makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

UPDATE (12:09 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2): On Monday at 10:12 p.m., a flight from Atlanta safely landed at Yeager Airport after reporting an emergency involving pressurization issues.

The flight landed safely, and no injuries were reported among the 51 people aboard the flight.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No injuries have been reported after smoke began filling the cabin of an airplane in Kanawha County.

The airplane landed safely at Yeager Airport after it encountered troubles just after 10 p.m.

The plane originated from Atlanta heading to Yeager Airport, according to airport officials.

Mechanical issues were reported about 20 miles from its landing, resulting in the smoke.

Several crews are responding according to dispatchers, including Yeager Airport Fire, Charleston Fire, Charleston Police and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.