KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two of the six stolen vintage signs from an old-school service station worth thousands of dollars have been found in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the signs — valued at more than $29,000 — were stolen from a “nostalgic service station” in Preston County called Westbrook’s Esso in June 2023.

Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

The signs are something you would see right out of “American Pickers,” with logos like Texaco, AMLICO, Gulf Oil and Esso being on some of the stolen signs.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the rest of the signs are believed to be in Kanawha County, so if you have any information on where they might be, call 304-357-0556 or send a tip by clicking here.