CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – The West Virginia Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (WVCDHH) will hold a virtual event for its celebration of Deaf Awareness Day at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

WVCDHH was established by the West Virginia Legislature in 1989 to support Deaf and Hard of Hearing residents across West Virginia.

Featured speakers will include Governor Jim Justice; U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin; WV Senator Mike Caputo; WV Delegate Laura Kimble; WVCDHH staff, board members and Chair Paul See; and Erik Essington, newly appointed WVCDHH Executive Director.

“West Virginia Deaf Awareness Day promotes awareness of West Virginia’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, Deaf culture, American Sign Language, and specialized services that are available within our state. We invite all West Virginians to join us for this virtual event.” Erik Essington, WVCDHH Executive Director

The celebration will be livestreamed on the WVCDHH Facebook Page.

The virtual event may also be viewed at 7:00 p.m., March 9, 2022, on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s West Virginia Channel. Following these presentations, the event will be posted to the WVCDHH website, located here.