WATCH: Gov. Justice COVID-19 Briefing – June 8, 2021

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his daily press briefing by going over the 15 additional West Virginians that have passed away due to COVID-19 since his Thursday briefing. These new deaths put the total number of lost West Virginians up to 2,822.

“Please go get vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “It will save your life.”

Gov. Justice continued to go over the daily statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Active cases across the Mountain State continue to drop, decreasing by 94 cases. The active case total is now down to 3,431. The cumulative percent positive remains at 5.06, while the daily percent positive dropped to 2.79 percent. There were another 189 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19, putting that total up to 156,383.

In a vaccination update, Gov. Justice says the DHHR is reporting 1,730,920 total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in West Virginia, with 83.9 percent of these doses being administered. There are 803,013 people that have received at least one dose, while 688,147 West Virginians are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change a life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov. According to Gov. Justice, there are 70,000 West Virginians currently registered for the vaccine lottery.

When it comes to outbreaks, Governor Justice says there are six outbreaks among all long-term care facilities. Churches are seeing seven outbreaks across five counties. Monroe County is included in these. Correctional centers are only seeing three cases in inmates and three cases in staff members.