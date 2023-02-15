CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On the evening of February 3, 2023, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division Watch Center was notified of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

After WVEMD received the notification, the State Emergency Operations Plan was activated, alerting state agencies and local emergency managers of the train derailment.

Since the initial notification, and at the Governor’s direction, WVEMD, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Health and Human Resources have closely monitored the situation for any impacts to West Virginia and its people.

As the State agency charged with regulating drinking water safety, WVDHHR remains in close contact with all water systems in the state who source water from the Ohio River. Water sampling is ongoing and recent results have been non-detect for butyl acrylate in both the raw and finished water supplies. Water sampling will continue.

Testing is being conducted approximately seven miles above the water intake for the City of Huntington. Additionally, West Virginia American Water is implementing an alternate water intake that pulls from the Guyandotte River as a precautionary measure.

West Virginians with questions or concerns regarding water quality should contact the water utility serving their household. Please report any environmental issues, regardless of their cause, to the statewide spill line at 1-800-642-3074.