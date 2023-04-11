CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The 13 U.S. lotteries that sell Lotto America, including West Virginia, announced that there will be two upcoming changes to the weekly draw game.

Starting on Monday, April 17, 2023 Lotto America drawings will occur around 10:15 P.M.

With this earlier draw time, players can see the Lotto America winning numbers and draw results up to 45 minutes sooner on draw nights. They will also be moving to a digital draw system to update and keep drawings more modern while still delivering the best entertainment experience.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, Lotto America draws, and tickets must be purchased

by no later than 9:59 P.M. on the day of the draw.

Each ticket costs $1.00, or players can purchase the ALL STAR BONUS for an additional $1.00 per Lotto America play.