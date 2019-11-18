Welch preps for Christmas celebration

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The streets of Welch will soon be filled with Christmas cheer.

City administrators met Monday morning to finalize plans for a Christmas Parade and Celebration on Friday, December 6.

Mayor Harold McBride said main street will be closed down for the Christmas parade starting at dark, followed by a tree lighting at the Martha H. Moore Riverfront Park.

“We invite any vendor that wants to, we don’t charge to set up,whatever they want to sell, whether it’s food or something else they’re more than invited and we’ll just block off Main Street and have a little Christmas party,” McBride said.

The celebration also includes sleigh rides, vendors and free pictures with Santa at the Jack Caffrey Arts and Cultural Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

