CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, March 15, that West Virginia reached the 2nd-highest export growth rate of any state in the nation for 2021.

According to info from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and the U.S. Census Bureau, last year, West Virginia businesses traded with 147 countries; the most export markets in five years. West Virginia’s exports surged to $6.2 billion in 2021, a 37.6 percent increase over 2020’s total of $4.6 billion.

“Our days of being 50th in every category coming and going are over. Nowadays, more and more often, West Virginia is ranking at the very top of the list of states, especially when it comes to how our state is growing from a business and economic standpoint. It’s an incredibly proud day for me and all West Virginians to see our state at #2 in the nation when it comes to the growth we’re seeing with our exports. It means more and more places are choosing to do business with us. Not only is it great news for the manufacturers who have made a home here in West Virginia and have seen their businesses grow because of it, but it’s also wonderful to know that West Virginia products are making an impact all over the world, and that everyone gets to see just how good we really are.” Gov. Jim Justice on WV’s export growth

The success in exports can be attributed to growth in several sectors, notably coal and plastics. Coal exports nearly doubled in 2021, from $1.4 billion to $2.7 billion, while plastics surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 2018. Other sectors showing significant growth in 2021 include machinery and automotive parts, chemicals, aerospace products, and hardwoods.