FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — A southern West Virginia author is officially launching her first book.

Michele Moran is the author of “God Said No: Why the Fires of My Life Were Necessary”, which is an account of her best friend’s inspiring journey with her disabled daughter.

Moran said on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, that she researched the book for five years by listening openly to her friend, Robin Hatcher, and spending time with Hatcher’s daughter, Haylee Hatcher, who is now 20.

Moran said the book’s message is a universal one.

“What I hope people take from the book is that, no matter your circumstances, if we make an effort, and it takes an effort, to look at them through different lenses, through spiritual lenses, not worldly, it can be beautiful,” Moran said.

The book is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble and has been previewed on a podcast by West Virginia University Center for Excellence in Disabilities.

A special launch for the book will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Gates Supply at 363 Ragland Road, Beckley.