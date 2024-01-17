CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday would require restrooms and locker rooms in public schools to be designated for use based on biological sex.

The requirement would apply to locker rooms, changing rooms, shower rooms and restrooms that are designed to be used by more than one person at a time, if passed.

House Bill 4806 would also require that schools provide reasonable accommodation to students who are “unwilling or unable to use a multiple occupancy restroom or changing area designated for the individual’s sex,” such as access to a single occupancy restroom or changing area, but that a reasonable accommodation can not include access to a restroom or changing area intended for the opposite sex while members of the opposite sex are in the area or may be in the area.

The bill was introduced by Del. Dave Foggin (R – Wood, 014) and was co-sponsored by Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach (R – Cabell, 026), Asst. Maj. Whip Scot Heckert (R – Wood, 013), Del. Larry D. Kump (R – Berkeley, 094), Del. Geno Chiarelli (R – Monongalia, 078), Del. Mike Hornby (R – Berkeley, 093), Del. Elias Coop-Gonzalez (R – Randolph, 067), Del. Charles R. Sheedy Sr. (R – Marshall, 007), Del. Laura Kimble (R – Harrison, 071) and Del. Todd Longanacre (R – Greenbrier, 047). It is currently in the House Education Committee.