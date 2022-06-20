CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The official winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest has been declared and with them comes the new official birthday cake recipe of West Virginia Day.

The contest, hosted by First Lady Cathy Justice, was held in honor of West Virginia’s 159th birthday today. The recipe that won will be the new birthday cake recipe used to honor West Virginia Day for years to come. Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner and her recipe – “Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake” – is now the official birthday cake of West Virginia.

“It’s my honor to welcome Kim to our West Virginia Day ceremony today. I congratulate her in every way. It’s a wonderful recipe. Everyone in my office had a chance to eat the cake and not only did it taste great, but it also is a taste that reminds you of West Virginia.” First Lady Cathy Justice

Along with the recipe becoming the state’s official birthday cake, Wymer also won a $500 Visa gift card, a custom cake platter, and was awarded a certificate as the contest’s grand prize winner. The Blackberry Skillet Cake was selected as the best of the best among seven outstanding cake recipes that were selected as finalists in the contest. All finalist cake recipes were taste-tested by the First Lady, Gov. Jim Justice, Executive Assistant to the First Lady Vicki Shannon, Special Assistant to the First Lady Katie Morris, and other staff members.

Those who submitted cake recipes that were selected as finalists have each won a $100 Visa gift card and have been awarded a participation certificate.