LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A lifelong West Virginia resident celebrated her 100th birthday. Helen Hylton has a few secrets on how she’s continued to walk the earth for ten decades.

Some doctors recommend exercise and a strict diet to live a long, healthy life.

A resident of Seasons Place in Lewisburg, has a different outlook on how to make it to 100 years old. Helen Hylton was born in 1923 in Coal City. She was the middle child of four girls and three boys.

Hylton gave her own advice on how hit that multiple decade mark.

“Nice country food, I don’t have a favorite, I just eat whatever I see,” said Hylton.

Hylton graduated from Beckley College before starting a career as an accountant at Lilly Brooke Coal. She continued her job there until 1949, when she had her first son. Hylton is a mother of two sons. She also shared her birthday celebration with a fellow resident.

Irene Snyder turned 106 in September. Snyder gave her own advice to the younger generation.

“I’d tell them to walk a straight line, and to do their jobs well, and not shortcut everywhere,” said Irene Snyder.

Snyder worked in a post office and says she was always kept busy. Both women celebrated their special days with gifts, flowers and some classic apple cider.