CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A recent study revealed that deadly car accidents are on the rise in the United States, and even more so in West Virginia.

According to a study by QuoteWizard, traffic fatalities were up 9% nationwide and up 12% in West Virginia in 2021 compared to 2020. That’s 31 more West Virginia lives that were lost last year than the previous. The study said that the increase in 2021 is especially concerning because 2020 had the most vehicle accident deaths in 13 years, meaning that 2021’s numbers are the highest the country has seen since 2008.

In 2021, 46,020 Americans died due to vehicle accidents.

West Virginia had the 19th highest percentage increase at 9%, but six states saw traffic deaths increase by at least 20% last year—Idaho, Minnesota, Nevada, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Oregon. Only eight states saw fewer deaths in 2021—Alaska, Kansas, Nebraska, Maryland, Indiana, Rhode Island, Wyoming and Maine.

QuoteWizard also recently reported that West Virginia motorcycle deaths increased 36% in 2021, largely due to fewer people wearing helmets, despite West Virginia having more strict helmet laws.