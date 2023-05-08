CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program are reminding drivers to buckle-up during the national Click It or Ticket campaign.

The national seat belt campaign starts in WV on May 15, 2023 and runs through June 4, 2023. One of the main focuses of the campaign is nighttime enforcement. Officers will be operating day-and-night enforcements to write citations for seat belt violations.

“We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike. It’s not just a safe thing to do — it’s the law. During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers. Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented. Lt. Adam Ballard, WV Coalfields Highway Safety Program

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit here.