West Virginia corrections officer dies of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 7, 2022, officials with the West Virginia Division of Corrections announced the death of an officer due to Covid-19.

Cpl. Christopher Scarberry, 31, of Genoa, had served at the Western Regional Jail in Cabell County since 2018. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 since December, 2021, and passed away Sunday February 6, 2022.

Scarberry was the fourth Covid related death in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation staff since the pandemic began. Scarberry’s death follows that of Correctional Officer II Paula Jo Tomlin, 51, who had served at the Lakin Correctional Center in Mason County since March 2020.

Two correctional officers passed due to Covid last year: Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, 58 and Lt. Delmar Dean, 49. Both officers had served with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for over 20 years. Rustemeyer served at the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County and Dean at the Northern Regional Jail in Marshall County at the time of their deaths.

“It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that we once again must face the loss of a member of the DCR family,” Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen said in a message to DCR staff, asking that all keep Cpl. Scarberry and his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones “in your prayers as we all mourn this devastating loss and honor his service. Special prayers also to Cpl. Scarberry’s friends and co-workers at WRJ during this most difficult time.”