GHENT, WV (WVNS)– For many years West Virginia has been seen as one of the top-quality places to retire, but now the state’s retirement desire is starting to decline drastically.

According to data from Metal-res.com, there have been many states like Minnesota and even Alaska that have been rising as great places to retire, but the same thing cannot be said about the Mountain State. West Virginia has dropped 12 places to being 39th in the nation for retirement destinations.

Unfortunately, the findings show that the reasoning is due to West Virginia’s struggles with healthcare in recent years. With healthcare accessibility and quality starting to decline, it’s making more and more retirees less likely to move to the state. The healthcare also declines even more when entering rural areas, which is the majority of the state.

For more information on the findings, visit the Metal-res.com study: Most Improved States for Retirement over 5 Years.