CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia Delegate is switching political parties.

The West Virginia Republican Party released a statement from Chairwoman Elgine McArdle announcing Delegate David Elliott Pritt of Fayette County will now be registering as a Republican.

“I want to welcome Delegate Elliott Pritt to the Republican Party. Like so many West Virginians, Delegate Pritt has recognized that the Democratic Party of today is not the Democratic Party that our parents grew up with,” said McArdle.

In the West Virginia State Legislature, Pritt currently serves as the minority chair of the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services, the minority vice chair of the Committee on Education, the minority vice chair of the Committee on Jails and Prisons, the minority vice chair of the Committee on Pensions and Retirement, and on the Committee for Economic Development and Tourism.

The West Virginia Democratic Party has also released a statement on Pritt’s switch to the Republican Party. House Minority Leader Doug Skaff says he is “disappointed” in the decision.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed in Elliott‘s decision to switch parties. It’s kind of odd that just a few weeks ago he was one of the most vocal Democrats working within our caucus to call out and hold Republicans accountable for their legislative agenda,” Skaff said. “Elliott made it clear that the Republicans had their priorities wrong on numerous occasions, and I’m curious to see how well he’ll be received within his new caucus.”

According to the West Virginia Democratic Party, this is not the first time Pritt has changed political affiliations. The Party says Pritt was first a member of the Socialist Party, and then switched to the Mountain Party when he first ran for House of Delegates. Upon losing that seat, he ran again as a Democrat in 2022, this time winning the seat.