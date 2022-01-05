West Virginia Division of Highways prepared for upcoming winter weather

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – With several inches of snow being predicted in parts of the Mountain State, the WV Division of Highways is prepared for whatever comes their way.

The West Virginia DOH has salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might come up. The DOH also has 185 new snowplows purchased by Governor Jim Justice through state funding.

“Our trucks are mounted with snow-fighting equipment and our inventories are full and stockpiled,” said Joe Pack, P.E., Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations.

Pack urged motorists to give snowplows a wide berth as they do their jobs on the highway.

“If drivers see one of our plows on the road the best thing they can do is give us lots of space,” Pack said. “It is a dangerous activity, we are distributing material out of the truck, and it allows our driver to be able to perform their job duties.”

The West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”