WASHINGTON, WV (WVNS) – The Biden-Harris Administration has just approved West Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule.

The program has been approved under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This approval means all states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia now have access to all NEVI formula funding from the fiscal year of 2022 and 2023. The funding of more than $1.5 billion will help build EV chargers across approximately 75,000 miles of highway across the country. The NEVI formula makes $5 billion available over five years in order to build an EV charging network across the country.

West Virginia’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network of approximately 303 public charging ports, using funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. A first priority for the state is placing high powered chargers along the approximately 548 miles of Designated EV Corridors within West Virginia. Today’s announcement starts the first level of funding towards this plan

“America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re poised to lead in the 21st century with electric vehicles. We have approved plans for all 50 States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to help ensure that Americans in every part of the country – from the largest cities to the most rural communities—can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles.” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

“Every single state, D.C. and Puerto Rico are working to leverage the investments from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic electric vehicle charging across America. President Biden is leading the shift to electrify transportation—ensuring drivers can commute and charge confidently and affordably, and lessening our oversized reliance on fossil fuels while combatting climate change.” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm

State Departments of Transportation (DOTs) were able to begin staffing and activities directly related to the development of their plans prior to approval. Now that EV charging plans from all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have been approved, each State, Territory, or District can be reimbursed for those costs and use their NEVI Formula funding for projects directly related to the charging of a vehicle, including:

Upgrade of existing and construction of new EV charging infrastructure

Operation and maintenance costs of these charging stations

Installation of on-site electrical service equipment

Community and stakeholder engagement

Workforce development activities

EV charging station signage

Data sharing activities

Related mapping analysis and activities

“With this greenlight, States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico can ramp up their work to build out EV charging networks that will make driving an EV more convenient and affordable for their residents and will serve as the backbone of our national EV charging network.The Federal Highway Administration will continue to work closely with states as we implement this historic funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring President Biden’s vision for a national electric vehicle network to communities across America.” Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack

All approved plans are available on the FHWA web site and funding tables for the full five years of the NEVI Formula program can be viewed here.