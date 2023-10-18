GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia continues to see beautiful arrays of color as the fall foliage colors spread across the state.

Fall colors are seen throughout the Mountain State in a variety of shades, so what part of the state can those colors be seen now?

Vibrant autumn colors can be seen in the southern part of the state through the weekend and the upcoming week. The stunning fall colors will be able to be seen in areas like the Eastern Panhandle over the next couple weeks.

One of the best parts of West Virginia’s fall foliage is that it lasts for so long. Other states only see color for a brief period but West Virginia’s fall color lasts for nearly two months due to the elevation variances. Those stunning hues are just starting to pop in the lower elevations. There’s still plenty of time to plan your leaf peeping adventures. It’s turning out to be one of the most colorful seasons in recent years, so you don’t want to miss it. Chelsea Ruby | West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary

The trees in Southern West Virginia include a wide variety of species that create a fantastic color combination. Gorgeous shades of red can be seen on Maples, Oaks, and Dogwoods. Walnuts, Birch, Sycamore, Maple, and Hickories have turned stunning yellow, while Sassafrasses and Sumacs are beautiful shades of orange.

The southern portion of the state should be reaching its peak by the end of the week. A drive on Route 3 throughout Raleigh County should provide nice views. We are also expecting some pops of color for Bridge Day this weekend and encourage folks to get out and enjoy the next few weeks of peak color in the state before it’s too late. Jeremy Jones | Division of Forestry Director

Take a drive on the West Virginia Turnpike from Charleston, West Virginia to the southern part of the state and experience the mountains covered with stunning fall foliage colors. Stop in Lewisburg to take a look at the unique shops, food options, and the view of stunning red, orange, and yellows that cover the mountains.

Looking for a closer view? Bike through the Greenbrier River Trail that covers 78 miles and multiple state forests, or take a scenic carriage ride in White Sulphur Springs at The Greenbrier.

There are many places to see the gorgeous fall foliage in the Mountain State, no matter where you are. So look around and enjoy the beautiful colors of fall.

Fall foliage information regarding your nearest state park can be found here!