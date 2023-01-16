TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — Following a minor Sunday morning fire, Teays Valley Fire Department is reminding the public about how to do a safety check on gas-powered fireplaces.
Crews say they responded to a “small fire that burned itself out from a gas-powered fireplace.”
Officials say residents can take the following actions to ensure a gas fireplace is free of leaks or other risks:
- Open gas fireplace screens or doors to check for any foul smells;
- Officials say a rotten egg odor (or similar smell) is a definite sign of a leak;
- Listen for hissing or whistling sounds;
- Check for any dust, dirt or other debris at the fireplace base;
- Look for dead or yellowed grass and plants near outdoor gas lines;
- Make sure to have safety screens, direct ventilation and carbon monoxide detectors.
Officials say residents should also have annual inspections performed.