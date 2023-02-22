CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he will sign the Campus Self-Defense Act.

In Governor Justice’s Administration Briefing on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, he informed listeners that he intends on signing the Campus Self-Defense Act.

Senate Bill 10 passed in the West Virginia House of Delegates with an 84-13 vote on Tuesday.

The bill will allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms onto state college and university campuses.

The West Virginia Legislature held a public hearing on Senate Bill 10, or the Campus Self-Defense Act, on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Legislature said the Campus Self-Defense Act will take away the authority of the Higher Education Policy Commission, the Council for Community and Technical College Education, and the institutional boards of governors to regulate or restrict the carrying of firearms on higher-education campuses.

People against the bill say that they believe the bill would bring more injuries and violence to college campuses, as well as be unfair to students.