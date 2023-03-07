CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) signed the largest tax cut in West Virginia state history into law on Tuesday.

Here’s how it will work:

Right now, a person making $80,000 per year pays $5,200 in state income tax each year. By slashing income taxes by nearly a quarter, you would keep more than $1,100 each year.

The personal income tax is being slashed, but not everyone agrees on who it helps most. Democrats say it is not enough for lower-income workers, but Republicans say it will get people spending.

Gov. Justice eventually wants to eliminate the entire state personal income tax, but he praised House and Senate leaders with a bill that will put $750 million back into the state economy.

The bill would also rebate personal property taxes that people have paid on their vehicles. And small businesses would see a reduction in their equipment and inventory taxes.

On Saturday, the House of Delegates voted to approve a Senate tax cut proposal, and only four members in the lower chamber voted no.