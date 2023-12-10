CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Despite having some of the worst roads in the country, according to several recent studies, West Virginians are actually in the top five best drivers.

A recent study by commercial real estate website MyeListing determined that more than 30% of West Virginia’s roads are considered in “unacceptable road condition.” Additionally, 15% of bridges in the state are in poor condition, based on data from the Department of Transportation.

Another study by computing solutions provider Getac determined that West Virginia has the third worst roads, behind only Rhode Island and Connecticut. Based on that study, out of West Virginia’s 79,144 total miles of road lanes, 2,938 of them are in rough condition, based on data from the Federal Highway Administration.

But maybe the bad roads have forced West Virginians to hone in their driving skills. A third study by a Volkswagen dealer in Florida, said that West Virginians are tied for the fourth best drivers in the country. The study gave West Virginia a driving score of 7.3 out of 10, which was only beaten by Nevada and tied with Michigan and Iowa.