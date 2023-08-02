CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Doug Skaff Jr. will step down as West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader.

According to a press release from Skaff’s office, he will step down at the end of Legislative interim meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

“I have enjoyed working with Republican Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw to deliver common sense solutions for the people of West Virginia,” Skaff stated. “In my role as Minority Leader, I worked with Speaker Hanshaw to focus on attracting businesses to our state and creating jobs here as we traveled the country to encourage companies and major corporations to Choose WV.”

Skaff said he plans to use the extra time to focus on his businesses and coach his sons in soccer.

House of Delegates Minority Leader Pro Temp Sean Hornbuckle will step into the Minority Leader role immediately after the August interim meetings. Hornbuckle is from Cabell County.

Skaff called Hornbuckle a “strong leader, delegate and friend.” He went on to say “I know that he will lead the caucus well.”