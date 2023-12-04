GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A new study showed that West Virginia has the seventh highest total in the nation for fatal house fires.

The following is a graph to put this into perspective:

Ranking States No. of casualties per 1,000 fires 1 Alaska 22.9 2 Wyoming 18.5 3 Tennessee 17.7 4 Montana 14.2 5 South Dakota 13.7 6 Arkansas 13.2 7 West Virginia 13.2 8 Alabama 12.2 9 South Carolina 10.8 10 Oklahoma 10.2

As you can see from this graph, West Virginia ties with Arkansas, with both states sharing the same number of casualties per 1,000 house fires. According to real estate investors specializing in fire damage who analyzed data from the U.S. Fire Administration, the Mountain State has suffered from large wildfires over several years, which has caused more than 60 homes to be damaged or destroyed from house fires.

With this being the case, there are several ways you can protect your home from house fires:

Smoke Detectors

Smoke detectors will save your life if there is any sign of a fire. Smoke detectors should be installed on every level and in each room to ensure top safety. Also, make sure that detectors are tested monthly, and batteries are changed once a year.

Install Fire Doors

These are an important safety feature to have in the home. Fire doors help from any fires that may spread because they are made with special materials that fight against fire and keep it from spreading around the area and into other rooms.

Invest in Fire Insurance

This is always a great backup plan, especially in a state that is prone to wildfires. This will help with any financial issues that the fire may cause and help reduce the stress of it all when and if it does happen.

Checking Electrical Safety

This is important, especially when preventing accidents and fires. Take some time out of your day to just check if electrical wires and cables are in good condition, and do not overload circuits. Doing this can ensure extra safety and take the stress out of any future house fires.