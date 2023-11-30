GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Earlier in 2023, bed bugs infested Paris causing worldwide news to spread about the pesky bed invaders and with PureCare‘s latest study, some states are more likely to have the unwanted guests in their sheets.

Using Google Trends to analyze ten of the of the most search bed-bug related questions, like “bed bug bites” or “how to kill bed bugs”, experts at PureCare developed a Bed Bug Search Score. Using this score as a basis, this study lists and compiles each state’s searches and how likely they are to have a bed bug infestation.

Based on the Bed Bug Search Score, West Virginia is the #2 state when it comes to searching up bed bug related inquiries with a score of 91.2.

Only Oklahoma ranks higher with a score of 99.1. The states most bothered by bed bugs seem to be: Oklahoma, West Virginia, Kansas, Kentucky, and Indiana, in order of their Bed Bug Search Score. The states with the lowest bed bug scores are in order: Oregon, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and Washington.

After the Paris infestation, searches for “bed bugs” in America sky-rocketed with a 20,000 percent increase in search volume. To see PureCare’s full report visit here.