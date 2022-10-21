PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports.

Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have paranormal activity. Ghost children wandering in the mansion built by the island’s settlers, Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett, wealthy Irish aristocrats fleeing political persecution and personal scandal and Native American legends of the Delaware people and their chief, Nemacolin are well known stories in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Blennerhassett Island is also famous for its rich history, including the Aaron Burr conspiracy circa 1805 which reportedly saw Burr attempt to commit treason to create a new country independent of the United States. The plot failed and the Blennerhassetts fled the island.

Visitors to the area can also travel south for more paranormal scares by seeing Point Pleasant, West Virginia in Mason County where the Silver Bridge collapsed in 1967 and the Mothman was allegedly first seen in 1966.

You can watch the premiere of the Blennerhassett Island “Ghost Hunters” episode, titled “Phantom Island,” on Saturday at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel. View the full airing schedule here.