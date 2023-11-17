CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia has officially joined the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.

The Mountain State joined the agreement with Delaware, Michigan, Nevada, and New Jersey. This formation will allow West Virginia residents who like to play online poker to play against other players in other jurisdictions.

“I am pleased that our West Virginia iGaming providers will now have the opportunity to offer multi-state poker to our players. This will greatly increase the potential pool of participants and thus allow our players to play for bigger winnings,” said West Virginia Lottery Director, John Myers.

Before going live, the necessary adjustments will have to be made. A letter must be submitted from any West Virginia iGaming Service Providers interested in offering these gaming services. This Multi-State Internet Agreement started with Nevada and Delaware in 2014, shortly followed by New Jersey in 2017, then followed by Michigan in 2022.

The Multi-State Internet Gaming Association LLC, which is a a Delaware corporation, manages everything in this gaming agreement. As of now, Michigan, Nevada, and West Virginia offer

online poker to member states.

Delaware and New Jersey also offer online poker, but these states have the ability to offer more online gaming, other than just online poker.