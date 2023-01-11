UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – The Charleston Police Department says an officer taken to the hospital after this incident is now out of the hospital.

UPDATE: (5:10 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – A man has died after being shot by a Charleston Police Officer whom authorities say he attacked with a pipe.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the incident began just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 when officers responded to a trespassing complaint in the area of Spring Street and Bullitt Street in Charleston.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they encountered an individual identified as William E. Henry, Jr., 43, of Charleston, whom they had “armed himself with a pipe” and refused to cooperate with their commands.

According to the CPD, Henry allegedly did not listen to commands to drop the pipe and advanced on one of the officers, fighting through the taser deployment. Police say Henry allegedly hit an officer in the head with the pipe and the officer responded by firing his gun at Henry.

Police say they immediately began rendering aid once Henry was secured in handcuffs. He was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

CPD says the findings of the incident have been sent to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office for a thorough review and, per policy, the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on critical incident leave pending the prosecutor’s findings.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer, according to Metro 911 officials.

The incident happened around 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Spring Street and Bullitt Street near the bridge.

Dispatchers confirm two people were taken from the scene for medical treatment. There is no word at this time if an officer was injured.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News has a crew en route to the scene. We will update this article as more information becomes available.