CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians on Medicaid will need to start renewing their benefits once again, the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) announced Friday.

The DHHR said the change is because of the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency, and with it the COVID-19 Continuous Coverage policy.

The DHHR said that important paperwork is being mailed out that Medicaid recipients will need to complete in order to stay enrolled, so it’s very important that a current phone number and address are on file. Recipients can check or update their information by calling 1-877-716-1212.

Renewals will be scheduled in the “upcoming months,” according to the DHHR.

Those who have been denied Medicaid or WVCHIP coverage, according to the DHHR, can call 1-844-WV-CARES (1-844-982-2737) for additional options.